CFIA Wants Feedback On Proposed Changes To Livestock Transportation Regulations

The federal government is reviewing Health of Animals Regulations and is proposing changes that would impact swine transporters.

In addition to improving animal welfare, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says proposed amendments would reduce transport losses and improve marketability and product quality, leading to benefits for consumers.

Andrew Dickson is the general manager of Manitoba Pork.

"The technology of transporting animals has changed dramatically over the last 20 years," he said. "There are new trailer designs coming into play. Our ability to provide feed and water has changed in these trailers."

The proposed changes would put Canada more in line with trading partners such as New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the European Union.

The public comment period ends on February 15, 2017.