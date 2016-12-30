Hosting Provincials Headlines 2017 Highlights for Trojans' Hockey

  • Print
The PCI Trojans hockey club's looking back at the 2016 Manitoba High School Athletics Association Zone 4 Hockey Season as a productive year.

"It was one of our most successful years ever," says general manager Mark Essay. "We could've made a real good run at the banner too, but we lost in the semis to the team that went on to win the league. It was definitely a banner year for us on a personal note."

The Trojans went 16-7 last season and are 7-8 so far this year. A new coach was brought in over the off season in Chris DeLong. Essay says the change has been beneficial.

"The league this year seems to not be so centred on a few guys with a whole lot of scoring talent. There seems to be a whole lot of teams with really good work ethics, which is definitely good for us because that's how we're operating this year. We've got a real good group of guys."

The Trojans were picked to host the High School Hockey Provincials in 2017 at the PCU Centre in Portage. "We've been working on getting the provincials outside of Winnipeg for almost a decade now, and the PCU is a phenomenal facility to host something like that, and we have the people who will do the work to host that great event. So we just need to get the Trojans up that level so they can represent well."

The Trojans resume their Zone 4 season Jan. 5.

SCOREBOARD

Thursday, December 29th

SEMHL
Stonewall 4 Morden 3

World Junior Hockey Championship @ Toronto
Preliminary Round
Canada 10 Latvia 2

KJHL
Peguis 16 Norway House 5

NHL
Columbus 5 Winnipeg 3
New Jersey 2 Washington 1 (SO)
Boston 4 Buffalo 2
Montreal 3 Florida 2 (OT)
Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)
Minnesota 6 N.Y. Islanders 4
Chicago 3 Nashville 2
Detroit 3 Ottawa 2 (OT)
Dallas 4 Colorado 2
N.Y. Rangers 6 Arizona 3
Anaheim 3 Calgary 1
Edmonton 3 Los Angeles 1

NBA
Phoenix 99 Toronto 91
Charlotte 91 Miami 82
Memphis 114 Oklahoma City 80
Cleveland 124 Boston 118
Utah 100 Philadelphia 83
Dallas 101 L.A. Lakers 89

Friday, December 30th

SEMHL
Altona at Portage CANCELLED
Notre Dame at Stonewall, 8 p.m.
Carman at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.

THHL
Pilot Mound at Gladstone CANCELLED
Melita at Souris, 8 p.m.
Cartwright at Killarney, 8:30 p.m.

MJHL
Selkirk at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Swan Valley at Neepawa, 7:30 p.m.

KJHL
Norway House at Fisher River, 2 p.m.

WHL
Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

AHL
Charlotte at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

NHL
Chicago at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

NBA
Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Brooklyn at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

