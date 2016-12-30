Free Skate With Islanders Today/Game With Altona Cancelled

The Portage Islanders' game tonight against Altona is cancelled tonight in Portage la Prairie. They were set to host Altona at the PCU Centre.

Free Skate At BDO

It's a special day for the Islanders as they're pairing with Recreation Opportunities For Kids and the Child and Family Services Chance-2-Play program for an open skate at two p.m. at the BDO Centre today.

"It's a chance for the kids from the community that might not get a chance to do so otherwise, and we figured it would be nice to put it over the Winter Break when kids are off school. We'll be giving any of the kids that show up tickets for our game that night against Altona"

Delong adds it's a free event for kids, and they'll be skating, playing and hanging out with kids from the community. Tonight's game against Altona starts at 8 p.m. the free skate is at 2 p.m.