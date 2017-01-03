Islanders Look To Avoid 3rd Straight Loss In Carman

The Portage Islanders are in Carman tonight in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League.

The Islanders' first lost of they year came at the hands of the Beavers last week, and they're currently on a two game losing skid. That'll be a good match," says forward Darryl Flett. "They're a good team that checks hard. They have a lot of good players but I'm hoping we can come out on top."

Flett's in his first year with the Islanders and says they've exceeded his expectations so far.

"We're doing pretty well," he says. "We have a good group of guys in my first year, so getting to meet everyone and learning the systems was important. We've got a lot of skill at both ends and a great goaltender in net so we're looking to keep it rolling this year."

The Islanders and Beavers face off at 8 p.m. in Carman.