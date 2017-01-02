Oil Caps Welcome Terriers/Forward Chosen For CJHL Prospect Game

  • Print
Details
The Portage Terriers are on the road tonight for Manitoba Junior Hockey League action in Virden. They're looking for a little payback after falling 7-4 to the Oil Capitals Saturday night at the PCU Centre.

Portage's penalty kill allowed five goals in the six times they hit the ice, while their powerplay went three for five. Head Coach Blake Spiller says it's not a good idea to give the Oil Caps a lot of time with the extra attacker. "We know the powerplay's a real strength of their club," says Spiller. "We need to try and limit their opportunities with the extra attacker."

The Terriers were dominant in the first two frames of Saturday's game but seemed to struggle to keep pace in the third.

The Terriers and Oil Caps go at 7:30. Catch the game live on CFRY and Portage Online dot com.

Forward Prospect

Terriers' forward James McIssac's been named to the roster of Team West, and will compete at the annual CJHL Prospects Game January 25 in Cornwall, ON.

The 17-year-old forward is having an excellent season, sitting 10th overall in points in the MJHL with 17 goals and 19 assists averaging just over a point per game. He’s also the youngest player in the top 10 scoring race. He was the only MJHL player to be selected tot he team.

McIsaac joined the Terriers earlier this season in a trade with the Winnipeg Blues.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

SCOREBOARD

Monday, January 2nd

MJHL
Portage 3 Virden 2

World Junior Hockey Championship
Quarterfinals
Canada 5 Czech Republic 3
Sweden 8 Slovakia 3
Russia 4 Denmark 0
United States 3 Switzerland 2

NHL
St. Louis 4 Chicago 1
New Jersey 3 Boston 0
Vancouver 3 Colorado 2

NBA
Milwaukee 98 Oklahoma City 94
Cleveland 90 New Orleans 82
Utah 101 Brooklyn 89
Orlando 115 New York 103
Chicago 118 Charlotte 111
Houston 101 Washington 91
L.A. Clippers 109 Phoenix 98
Golden State 127 Denver 119

Tuesday, January 3rd

SEMHL
Portage at Carman, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Dauphin at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
Swan Valley at Virden, 7:30 p.m.
Selkirk at Waywayseecappo, 7:30 p.m.

KJHL
Arborg at North Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

WHL
Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.

AHL
Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

NHL
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9 p.m.

NBA
Toronto at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 8 p.m.
Miami at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

