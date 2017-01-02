Oil Caps Welcome Terriers/Forward Chosen For CJHL Prospect Game

The Portage Terriers are on the road tonight for Manitoba Junior Hockey League action in Virden. They're looking for a little payback after falling 7-4 to the Oil Capitals Saturday night at the PCU Centre.

Portage's penalty kill allowed five goals in the six times they hit the ice, while their powerplay went three for five. Head Coach Blake Spiller says it's not a good idea to give the Oil Caps a lot of time with the extra attacker. "We know the powerplay's a real strength of their club," says Spiller. "We need to try and limit their opportunities with the extra attacker."

The Terriers were dominant in the first two frames of Saturday's game but seemed to struggle to keep pace in the third.

The Terriers and Oil Caps go at 7:30. Catch the game live on CFRY and Portage Online dot com.

Forward Prospect

Terriers' forward James McIssac's been named to the roster of Team West, and will compete at the annual CJHL Prospects Game January 25 in Cornwall, ON.

The 17-year-old forward is having an excellent season, sitting 10th overall in points in the MJHL with 17 goals and 19 assists averaging just over a point per game. He’s also the youngest player in the top 10 scoring race. He was the only MJHL player to be selected tot he team.

McIsaac joined the Terriers earlier this season in a trade with the Winnipeg Blues.