Terriers Start 2017 With A Win

The Portage Terriers kicked off 2017 last night with a 3-2 road victory over the Virden Oil Capitals. After collapsing late in the third period on Saturday against Virden the Terriers came out determined to not let it happen again. Portage outshot the Oil Capitals 18-12 in the first.

Portage was 3 for 5 on the power play in their last meeting with Virden, and they would strike first on the man advantage again. With less than two minutes left in the first period Chase Brakel hit James McIsaac with a pass in front which he buried underneath the sprawling goaltender.

The strong play would continue for the Terriers into the second period when Brakel cut into the high slot and fired it past Virden goalie Marc Audet. The Oil Capitals would get on the board before the end of the frame on the power play with a tipped shot by Tyler Kirkup.

The Oil Capitals would up the pressure in the third period, outshooting Portage 16-8. Jeran Knorr got the home town crowd excited when he bounced the puck over Kurtis Chapman to tie the game for Virden with 5 minutes to play in the third period.

With many fans thinking the game was going to overtime, McIsaac would score his 2nd goal of the night with three minutes left in the game. Chapman would shut the door for Portage to give them the victory. He made 40 saves on the night.

The Terriers improve to 4th in the MJHL with a record of 24-11-0. They are back in action on Wednesday when they host the Steinbach Pistons at 7:30 at the PCU Centre.

For the complete box score CLICK HERE.