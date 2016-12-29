Exchange Student Experiences White Christmas

After having experienced two blizzards in Portage la Prairie, Brazilian exchange student Victor Pinto Matias realizes snow comes in different forms. Matias shares his reactions.

"Am I getting out of the house anytime soon? It's crazy. Like 30cm of snow. Never seen anything like that. Quite an experience. Shoveling in the morning, there's nothing better. There's like wet snow, dry snow, and light and fluffy."

He says he hopes to do some skating and snowmobiling on the frozen lake.

Matias compares Christmas at home with what it's like in Brazil. "Basically the same but I think with the snow and this weather it gives a little more of a Christmas feeling to it. It feels more like Christmas. When you see it on TV and the movies it's Christmas and it's snowing outside. But in Brazil, it's just hot. We have trees in our homes, but they're fake trees -- just plastic ones."