Busy 2017 For Westlake Gladstone

The coming year will be another busy one for the Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone.

Mayor David Single says they're preparing for a clean-out of Gladstone’s lagoon, noting the price tag will likely be fairly high. Single says road maintenance is always an important priority each year and in 2017 they’ll be possibly looking at putting extra gravel down to improve some of the area's roads.

He adds there should be no big surprises for anyone this coming year as far as taxes go. Single says last year some folks saw their taxes rise considerably following reassessment. He notes for 2017 the levels should be more or less the same, without any huge readjustments across the municipality.