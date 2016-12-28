Canada Automobile Association Manitoba's released their service numbers from this week's blizzard.

Communication's Manager Roz Pulo did some digging, and as expected, Portage la Prairie seemed to be right on par with the rest of the province. "The number of service calls for 26th and 27th was 11," says Pulo. "That's higher than the average calls on nicer winter days, about 3.5 daily, but lower than the daily average during our recent cold snap, approximately 6.7 daily."

The numbers were pretty steady throughout the province, with a small jump up from warmer days."We attended to just under 600 vehicles (across the province), most of those were "stuck" calls with a some being for light service. Calls on a more typical winter day average between 200-300 per day, with daily averages over 700 during the colder temperatures."

The most important message from CAA is to always check the forecast and road conditions before heading out on any road trip. "With two serious snowstorms already this season an emergency kit is extremely important and should include warm clothing, blankets, candles, food and water; enough for all of the passengers in your vehicle," warns Pulo. "Emergency flares or other signage, a shovel and sand or something else to help you get unstuck. Non-clumping kitty litter also works well. A well-charged cell phone is very important but remember many areas do not have full cell phone coverage so you need to be prepared."

She adds you should also alert someone to your travels and route to ensure safety.