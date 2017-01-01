Dietitian Offers Advice To Help Resolutions Stick

It's that time of year again... New Year's resolutions.

Many try, and most fail. But a Southern Health Sante Sud dietitian wants to help everyone achieve their New Year's resolutions for 2017, and has tips on how to be successful. Angela Tucker says, first and foremost, you need to set smart goals. Southern Health Sante Sud dietitian Angela Tucker. (submitted photo)

"A big part of this is to set goals that are realistic," Tucker says. "It's so easy to get over-ambitious in setting our hopes for the new year. It's really a good idea to be realistic of what we are capable of following through with until the end. It's a great idea to have a goal in mind, but sometimes it's best to start small."

Tucker suggests making minor lifestyle changes, such as eating extra servings of vegetables with meals, or substituting herbal tea when you would normally have soda. "Set your overall goal, and keep it in mind."

To achieve that goal, however, Tucker says it's vital you be action oriented, by clearly defining the action you want to take to reach your goal.

"We have control over our actions. When we plan accordingly, we can reach our goals," she explains. "Many people will set 'losing weight' as a New Year's resolution. But, the thing is, this can be really vague."

"Losing weight is not an action. No one can will themselves to lose five pounds," Tucker continues. "But it can be the result of making healthy lifestyle habits or actions, like choosing to fill half your plate with veggies at meals, or making the point to go for a 30-minute walk after work four or five times a week. Making those changes will make you healthier whether you lose weight or not. By focusing on making those changes happen, (you're) forming long-term habits ... and you're more likely to set yourself up for success for the future."

And if you're waking up on New Year's Day without a resolution already planned, Tucker offers a suggestion: going meatless at least one a day week. Health Canada and many other health organizations have been recommending increased consumption of more plant-based proteins -- like beans, lentils, tofu, nuts and seeds.

"Many of these foods are great sources of protein," says Tucker, "And many are less expensive than meat and poultry. Beans and lentils are especially high in fibre, making them really good for us."

To easily incorporate plant-based proteins more regularly, Tucker suggests adding them to salads, soups or stir fries.