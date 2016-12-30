Islanders Invite Public To Skate With Players

Eric DelongThe Portage Islanders held a public skate event today at the BDO Centre in Portage la Prairie. Islander Eric Delong shares what it's like to open it up and skate with the public.

"It's good. We don't do a lot of this stuff, so it's nice to have something like this where we can get out and just interact with the kids. And hopefully, it's fun for everyone."

Robyn Godfrey came out with her kids and says she was thrilled to get the invitation by email, seeing as her kids love hockey. She adds they thought it'd be great to come out and meet some great hockey players.

Robyn Godfrey and kids