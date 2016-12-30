Large Water Bills Expected for Portage Residents

The City of Portage la Prairie continues to address delayed water bills for residents.

Waterworks Committee Chair Wayne Wall says Area 2 bill, for those who live between Saskatchewan Ave., and the railway tracks, for the period between May 1 to mid-December.

"It's going to be a big bill," Wall warns. "It's about an eight-month period. I hope people have been going down and making interim payments when they would normally pay their water bill. But I'm afraid, in most cases, that won't (be the case)."

"Be prepared. it's going to be a fairly large bill. But we will give you extra time to pay it."

Area 1 and Area 3 bills will be worked on early in 2017, Wall adds. "When those come out, they will be fairly large bills too. After that we hope to get back on a regular schedule."

Water bills were delayed for residents throughout 2016 because of software issues tied to a switch to a new meter reading system, past reports indicate.