MP Sees 2016 As A Year Of Broken Promises

The Member of Parliament for Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman says 2016 was a year of broken promises by the Trudeau government. James Bezan notes under Justin Trudeau we've seen very low growth with the GDP and more than thirty thousand full-time jobs have been lost. Bezan says there's no plan from the Liberals on how to kickstart our nation's struggling economy, other than to increase taxes. He notes the carbon tax being proposed will kill jobs and will hurt rural communities in particular. Bezan adds instead of "sunny ways" what we received instead was the same old corrupt, unethical behaviour, with cash-for-access fundraisers now under investigation by the Ethics Commissioner.

He says the Conservatives have been very successful in making sure that Canadians are watching what's happening in the House of Commons, noting without question they've also been the only party asking questions about job creation and excessive taxation. Bezan says they've also brought to light questions and concerns about the next peacekeeping mission for our troops, adding any time we go overseas as part of a U.N. mission it seems to become extremely problematic. He notes the Liberals seem to only be talking about "sunny ways" when it comes to themselves, rather than dealing with the issues that are important to Canadians.

Bezan says one positive aspect of 2016 as far as his riding was concerned was the decision made by Brian Pallister's provincial government to withdraw from the Freshwater Fish Marketing Corporation. He notes this will really enable our commercial fishers on Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba to finally pursue the best market and the best price for their catch. Bezan adds that kind of marketing freedom will bode well for the fishing industry and rural communities, and will allow the next generation of fishers to take over and find success.