Lots Happening In Bifrost-Riverton

It's been a hectic year for the Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton. That's from Reeve Harold Foster who outlines some of the issues that filled their plates.

"First of all we dealt with amalgamation and that seems to be going well. However, it created a whole lot of work and some additional expense. I guess at this time I'm satisfied with the way it's going. It puts a little pressure on our office staff to keep up with everything along with other major things that are happening."

He notes another issue was the ongoing efforts to get an 80-bed personal care home in Arborg. Foster explains they're working with Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority and have a consultant on the project, and progress seems to be going ahead. He adds a project of such a large size doesn't get finished over night.