Difficult Year In Grahamdale

The RM of Grahamdale had a bit of a tough year.

So says Reeve Clifford Halaburda, who notes all the rain and bad weather through the summer and fall affected the municipality's roads as well as the farmland in the region.

Halaburda says some areas experienced flooding and it was difficult for producers to move equipment around. He notes the RM's roads were quite soft, adding they expect they'll have to spend more money in the new year to clean up the damage and put extra material down.

Halaburda says everyone is certainly hoping for much better weather conditions throughout 2017.