Southern Health Completes 5-Year Strategic Plan

Southern Health-Santé Sud saw a lot of accomplishments made in 2016. CEO Kathy McPhail says their strategic plan was one of them.

"Some of the things that we were really proud to achieve was the renewal of our strategic plan that's slated for every five years. This is the document that guides the region for the next five years. So, we completed and submitted that. It'll take us to 2021."

She notes their 2015 Community Health Assessment is the basis on which the strategic plan's built. McPhail adds they conducted staff interviews and surveys, allowing staff to provide their opinions on what they felt was important in the plan. She says patients and the public also provided input. McPhail says this added a new method to formulate their plan.