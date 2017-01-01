Mayor Looks For Challenges In 2017

Portage la Prairie will have a few challenges in the coming year, but there are also some bright spots on the horizon for our city.

That’s according to Mayor Irvine Ferris, who says one massive project slated to begin in 2017 is the new bridge to Island Park. Ferris notes council expects to see construction start next year, adding they’re currently waiting for an environmental fisheries permit as well as word on the grants for which they've applied. He says the new structure will be a beautiful causeway that will add to the community and will certainly be of good service to city residents and visitors.

Ferris notes in late March our city will be visited by Rogers Hometown Hockey, an event which will give Portage a lot of national exposure and should mean a big increase in business.

He says one huge challenge facing the city is the upcoming budget. Ferris notes the previous council decided to trend downward in annual tax increases, adding every year for the last six years the increase has gotten smaller. He says because the tax increase last year was point six five of a percent, it will be a challenge to continue the downward trend while also meeting demands for spending and continuing our investment in infrastructure. Ferris notes it means council will have to be very efficient and creative, and they’ll work really hard to meet those goals.