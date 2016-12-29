More Snow on its Way to Portage Area

It seems Mother Nature has plans to keep snow shovels busy in the Portage la Prairie region.

Just days after getting hit with a blizzard, another storm system will make its way into southern Manitoba tomorrow. Environment Canada forecasts an Alberta Clipper will swoop across the province, bringing 10-15cm of snow to the Portage area. It's expected to begin falling tomorrow morning and persist throughout the day, before clearing into Friday evening.

"Right in behind these systems there's often a brief, but strong area of northerly winds that develops," Environment Canada meteorologist John Paul Cragg says. "You can see winds around 30-40km/h (with gusts) up to 60."

Cragg says most areas in southern Manitoba will see three-to-six hours of strong northerly winds into Friday afternoon. "The Clipper wouldn't be such a big problem, expect for with any strong winds, there's lots of snow on the ground right now. Any winds will start blowing that snow around and create difficult driving conditions."

It's not uncommon to see an Alberta Clipper develop shortly after a Colorado Low -- which brought the Boxing Day blizzard -- Cragg adds. He says Clippers are quite common, especially in the Canadian Prairies.

"It's just unfortunate we're getting this Clipper right after so much snow," he says. "Because if those winds do pick up, we've got all that snow already on the ground ready to blow around and create hazardous driving conditions."

Temperatures are expected to cool after the Clipper comes through Friday, with overnight lows approaching -25C over the first few days of 2017.