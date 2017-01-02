Norfolk Treherne Expects Big Things

Big things are in the works for the Municipality of Norfolk Treherne during the year ahead.

Reeve Craig Spencer says they'll be hiring a Manager of Operations for the first time ever, noting it will take some time for the individual to get up to speed as 2017 progresses.

Spencer says ratepayers in the municipality and in the RM of Victoria have donated money to build a new medical clinic in the new year, which will be attached to the Tiger Hills Health Centre and should cost approximately three quarters of a million dollars.

He notes Norfolk Treherne will also be purchasing a new grader in the spring, adding the ongoing water main renewal process will continue as well.

Spencer says Council will also be looking at the feasibility of bringing natural gas into the region. He notes this possible initiative will involve five other municipalities and eight Hutterite colonies, adding they're basically the last area in southern Manitoba which doesn't have natural gas.