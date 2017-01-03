PRRA Releases PCU Centre Roof Report Details

×

PCU Centre Holiday Ice Rentals

Ice Rentals $50/hr from December 27 to January 6 (6am-4pm only). More Details here...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The legal process the City of Portage la Prairie, RM of Portage la Prairie and Portage Regional Recreation Authority (PRRA) launched against contractors and engineers involved in the PCU Centre construction appears to be moving forward.IMG_3259.JPGA sample of a stainless steel perlin, or beam, taken from the roof of the Shindleman Aquatic Centre in Portage la Prairie shows heavy deterioration. (photo by Matt Hermiz)

In a release today, PRRA says it, the City and RM filed a statement of claim against the defendants -- Tower Engineering Group Limited Partnership, Tower Engineering Group Inc., Stuart Olson Construction Ltd, Stantec Architecture Ltd., Stantec Consulting Ltd., Ambassador Mechanical Corp and Crane Steel Structures -- Dec. 23.

The claim seeks special damages, damages to compensate the cost of remedial work, general damages, related costs and other relief as the case may require. There is no indiciation yet from the City, RM or PRRA on what those costs may total.

Mayor Irvine Ferris says the legal process could take years to fully resolve. The City and RM will share repair costs in the interim. As per the funding agreement between the municipalities, the City will cover two-thirds of of capital investments, while the RM pays one-third. For resulting operational PRRA deficits, the city covers three-quarters and the RM one-quarter.

"These repairs have to be paid for as they go and we won't necessarily have a settlement from the court before the bill comes due," Mayor Ferris says.

The Shindleman Aquatic Centre has been closed since Oct. 31 due to structural safety concerns with the pool's roof under a heavy snow load.

PRRA also released the findings of reports commissioned by two engineering firms, KGS Group and TestLabs International, to assess the condition and safety of the PCU Centre in Portage la Prairie. The PRRA says the studies were ordered after PCU Centre staff noticed issues such as "insufficient insulation, excessive condensation and rusting of the building structure."

According to the KGS report, the roof beams showed signs of corrosion and cracking. The roof system at the pool is missing some columns and beam flange braces. It also identified many issues tied to humidity and air control in the pool, stating "the supply and return air duct arrangement does not follow a typical pool air distribution design."

Along with urging the closure of the pool during winter 2016, the KGS report urged further investigation -- including destructive investigation -- to determine the cause of condensation problems on the building. It also suggested missing structural components be installed immediately.

The TestLabs report further analyzed the stainless steel roof beams, also finding stress corrosion cracking. The report explains the cracks are causing "severe deterioration" of the roof beams. It concluded the "thousands of stress corrosion cracks" in the beams will continually grow in size with continued pool use -- making it unsafe. The TestLab report further says the structural designers and those who supply the steel beams used for the pool's roof should have been aware of the corrosive environment existing at the ceiling height of indoor swimming pools.

PRRA general manager David Sattler says the original design plans for the aquatic centre roof called for a galvanized epoxy painted steel, but a recommendation was made by Crane Steel Structures -- one of the named defendants in the court filing -- to switch to stainless steel.

"Under the pretense that with this option there will be no additional upkeep or maintenance costs that can associated with epoxy covered (beams)," Sattler says. "... That was brought to the City and RM, and the change order was approved based on the recommendation from the contractors that it would be a better product."

RM of Portage la Prairie Deputy Reeve Roy Tufford says "as public officials we're not experts on these things, that's why we hire consulting engineers to tell us what to do. And obviously we didn't get the best advice."

The recommendations of both the KGS and TestLabs reports led to the closure of the aquatic centre, the PRRA says. 

A third report prepared by KGS inspected the conditions of the remainder of the PCU Centre. It identified several breaches in the building causing drafts, cold spaces, frozen sprinkler pipes, water infiltration condensation and insect entrances.

There were also structural concerns identified in the arenas in the report: "... the pre-engineered metal building systems of the two arenas are missing cross-bracing and rigid frame flange braces which are required for the overall structural integrity of the bulidings." KGS recommended consulting with pre-engineered manufacturers to confirm missing components, and replace immediately if required. 

Sattler says these missing bracers in the arenas have already been replaced, and there are presently no structural concerns with the PCU Centre, aside from the pool's roof.

A mechanical systems review was also commissioned, and found a lack of fire sealing of the mechanical room, lack of controls in the design of the ice plant heat recovery system, missing insulation on the heating system serving one of the arenas and inadequate heating in the multi-purpose room and entrance stairs.

KGS is also preparing another report that explores the costs to repair structural issues and other concerns identified. Sattler says costs tied to all the major items identified in the report, including: the aquatic centre roof, the concrete of the Portage Mutual Arena, the dehumidification system in the pool and the PCU Centre heat recovery system, are being sought as damages. Other minor issues will be absorbed by the PRRA. 

"Some of them, it's more costly to include it in the legal battle than it is to repair ourselves," Sattler explains.

None of the reports' findings change the current course of action and plan to re-open the pool by September 2017, Ferris and Sattler explain. Requests for proposals will be issued at the end of January, and the hope is to have a tender awarded by late February or early March, allowing the pool roof repairs to commence as soon as the weather allows it.

The job will require the total replacement of the roof at the Shindleman Aquatic Centre. That includes the stainless steel beams, and everything that sits above them, the dehumidification system, ducts and sprinklers, Sattler explains.

 

×

PCU Centre Holiday Ice Rentals

Ice Rentals $50/hr from December 27 to January 6 (6am-4pm only). More Details here...

More Local News

Warrants Issued By RCMP

The RCMP is looking for some help from the public to locate several people wanted by the police. Community Liaison Officer Constable Sean O'Keefe says there are often conditions imposed upon folks by…

PRRA Releases PCU Centre Roof Report Details

The legal process the City of Portage la Prairie, RM of Portage la Prairie and Portage Regional Recreation Authority (PRRA) launched against contractors and engineers involved in the PCU Centre…

Be Cautious Behind The Wheel

The snowfall overnight in southern Manitoba, combined with strong winds this morning, have made driving conditions difficult. We've heard of some mishaps along the Trans Canada Highway this morning,…

Stonewall Plans Big Projects In 2017

The Town of Stonewall has some ambitious goals for the coming year. Mayor Lockie McLean says one huge project they hope to start early in 2017 is a five to six million dollar lagoon expansion. McLean…

Snowy Drive Again

**UPDATED 7:30 am** Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation tells us highways across southern Manitoba are generally partly snow-covered this morning, following last night's precipitation. Strong…

Premier, MP & MLA Visit Portage The 17th

This month will kick off the new year with a visit to the Portage la Prairie Chamber of Commerce by some high profile politicians. That's from president Dave Omichinski who outlines the line-up of…

Curling Begins Season For PRRA

The Portage Regional Recreation Authority has another busy year ahead. General Manager David Sattler says they’re really looking forward to having the Viterra curling championship come to the PCU…

MP Hopes For Good Relations With US

The Member of Parliament for Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa has a few items on his wish list for the coming year. Robert Sopuck says despite some tough anti-trade talk from President-elect Donald Trump,…

Norfolk Treherne Expects Big Things

Big things are in the works for the Municipality of Norfolk Treherne during the year ahead. Reeve Craig Spencer says they'll be hiring a Manager of Operations for the first time ever, noting it will…

Southport Focusing On Business And Client Growth

The community of Southport Aerospace is always expanding and 2017 looks like another year of significant growth. That's from CEO Peggy May who says they're focusing on the development of business,…

Semi Mishap in Portage

Sissons Drive in Portage la Prairie is blocked, as a semi truck is jack-knifed across the roadway. It's not clear what prompted the traffic mishap. The incident should be clear shortly, as a tow…

Community Policing Section A Goal For Portage RCMP

The RCMP detachment in Portage la Prairie is expecting another busy year in 2017. Inspector Rick Head says they have an excellent community policing section here in Portage, noting that will continue…

Changes Ahead For CMHA

The new year will bring some changes for the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region. Executive Director Jordan Friesen says he's excited about the grand opening of the community bike…

Big Adjustments To Manage For Southern Health in 2017

As Southern Health-Santé Sud looks forward into the new year, Board Chair Abe Bergen notes a big part of the months ahead will involve adjusting to its newly formed board. Bergen explains why he's…

Growth A Priority For PDAC

The Portage and District Arts Centre looks to be heading into 2017 in good shape. That's from Executive Director Paul Legris, who acknowledges it's a little hard to measure, because he's still…

Red River Deals With Increased Applications

Red River College in Portage la Prairie will be a very busy place in 2017. Campus Manager Guy Moffat says student applications have been steadily increasing and they're responding with a variety of…

Rotary President Expects Active Year

The president of the Portage Rotary Club expects the organization to be quite busy once again in the coming year. Cathie McFarlane says they’ll continue with their regular fundraisers throughout 2017…

Salvation Army Expects Busy 2017

The Salvation Army in Portage la Prairie will be busy once again in the coming year. Major Brenda Coles says they're hoping to do some renovations to the building to make the space more accessible,…

Dietitian Offers Advice To Help Resolutions Stick

It's that time of year again... New Year's resolutions. Many try, and most fail. But a Southern Health Sante Sud dietitian wants to help everyone achieve their New Year's resolutions for 2017, and…

Mayor Looks For Challenges In 2017

Portage la Prairie will have a few challenges in the coming year, but there are also some bright spots on the horizon for our city. That’s according to Mayor Irvine Ferris, who says one massive…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Login