Rotary President Expects Active Year

The president of the Portage Rotary Club expects the organization to be quite busy once again in the coming year.

Cathie McFarlane says they’ll continue with their regular fundraisers throughout 2017 and will also bring in more speakers for the Rotary Education event series. McFarlane notes the club is always up for supporting other events and groups which enrich the lives of the people in our community.

She says with more than forty members, the Rotary Club here in Portage is thriving but they can always use new members and would welcome the chance to see some new faces at their meetings.

McFarlane adds some people may have the misconception that Rotarians just get together for weekly lunches, but there are actually so many things their members accomplish way beyond those lunch meetings.