Second Round Of Snow Clearing To Begin Shortly

Portage la Prairie roads are a lot more manageable now that ploughs have made their first rounds throughout the city.

"Snow removal has been going quite well," says Manager of Public Works Brian Taylor. "Monday morning around 4 a.m. it was really bad but it started backing off a little bit at 6 so we had the crews out then. We've been going non-stop since then, and we should have everything done (last night). We'll do a follow-up round to start widening the streets to get them where they need to be to travel properly."

He says Saskatchewan Avenue will be getting a better clear over the next couple of days. "Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation is actually responsible for that," says Taylor. "They'll be starting removal along Saskatchewan Avenue from the east side of town this morning going west, and then back east again."

He says they'll be hauling all the meter sections in front of the businesses and it'll take probably close to two days to get that done.