Premier, MP & MLA Visit Portage The 17th This month will kick off the new year with a visit to the Portage la Prairie Chamber of Commerce by some high profile politicians. That's from president Dave Omichinski who outlines the line-up of…

Curling Begins Season For PRRA The Portage Regional Recreation Authority has another busy year ahead. General Manager David Sattler says they’re really looking forward to having the Viterra curling championship come to the PCU…

MP Hopes For Good Relations With US The Member of Parliament for Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa has a few items on his wish list for the coming year. Robert Sopuck says despite some tough anti-trade talk from President-elect Donald Trump,…

Norfolk Treherne Expects Big Things Big things are in the works for the Municipality of Norfolk Treherne during the year ahead. Reeve Craig Spencer says they'll be hiring a Manager of Operations for the first time ever, noting it will…

Southport Focusing On Business And Client Growth The community of Southport Aerospace is always expanding and 2017 looks like another year of significant growth. That's from CEO Peggy May who says they're focusing on the development of business,…

Semi Mishap in Portage Sissons Drive in Portage la Prairie is blocked, as a semi truck is jack-knifed across the roadway. It's not clear what prompted the traffic mishap. The incident should be clear shortly, as a tow…

Community Policing Section A Goal For Portage RCMP The RCMP detachment in Portage la Prairie is expecting another busy year in 2017. Inspector Rick Head says they have an excellent community policing section here in Portage, noting that will continue…

Changes Ahead For CMHA The new year will bring some changes for the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region. Executive Director Jordan Friesen says he's excited about the grand opening of the community bike…

Big Adjustments To Manage For Southern Health in 2017 As Southern Health-Santé Sud looks forward into the new year, Board Chair Abe Bergen notes a big part of the months ahead will involve adjusting to its newly formed board. Bergen explains why he's…

Growth A Priority For PDAC The Portage and District Arts Centre looks to be heading into 2017 in good shape. That's from Executive Director Paul Legris, who acknowledges it's a little hard to measure, because he's still…

Red River Deals With Increased Applications Red River College in Portage la Prairie will be a very busy place in 2017. Campus Manager Guy Moffat says student applications have been steadily increasing and they're responding with a variety of…

Rotary President Expects Active Year The president of the Portage Rotary Club expects the organization to be quite busy once again in the coming year. Cathie McFarlane says they’ll continue with their regular fundraisers throughout 2017…

Salvation Army Expects Busy 2017 The Salvation Army in Portage la Prairie will be busy once again in the coming year. Major Brenda Coles says they're hoping to do some renovations to the building to make the space more accessible,…

Dietitian Offers Advice To Help Resolutions Stick It's that time of year again... New Year's resolutions. Many try, and most fail. But a Southern Health Sante Sud dietitian wants to help everyone achieve their New Year's resolutions for 2017, and…