Slow December For Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services says they usually see a drop in donors over the holidays, and the weather didn't help this month either.

"This whole month has played a little havoc with our blood donor clinics," says Canadian Blood Services Territory Manager Darrin Desmedt.

"Whether it was the snow, then the frigid temperatures, and now the holidays, which is historically a tough time for us to collect blood donations because everyone is out and about. Portage la Prairie was actually directly impacted on December 26th we had to cancel our clinic due to the weather conditions. So we missed out on our goal of 120 units of bloods to put a number on how weather can cause troubles for us."

He says everyone in Portage who missed out on the Boxing Day blood donor clinic can make it up at their next one on January 30th at the Good Shepherd Church. Portage la Prairie has donated over 1300 units of blood to the national bank this year.