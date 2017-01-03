Snowy Drive Again

**UPDATED 7:30 am**

Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation tells us highways across southern Manitoba are generally partly snow-covered this morning, following last night's precipitation.

Strong winds are also reducing visibility.

The Trans Canada Highway's reported bare from Winnipeg to the Highway 13 junction. West of that, it's partly snow-covered to the Saskatchewan border, except for a small stretch just east of Brandon.

Highway 16 is partly snow-covered from the Trans Canada until just east of Neepawa.

South of us, parts of Highways 2 and 3 are closed, while other parts are snow-covered.

In the Interlake, Highways 6, 7, 8, and 9 are a mix of partly snow-covered, snow-covered, and a few bare areas.

You're urged to use caution behind the wheel.

Road condition updates are here.