Stonewall Plans Big Projects In 2017

The Town of Stonewall has some ambitious goals for the coming year.

Mayor Lockie McLean says one huge project they hope to start early in 2017 is a five to six million dollar lagoon expansion.

McLean notes it's something which must be done to allow Stonewall to grow, adding if they can complete the project by March of 2018 they should be able to tap into federal grants which will reduce the cost to the town. He says it's council's job to make sure they try to minimize costs, because a lot of people are struggling these days and the last thing they want to do is pay more tax.

McLean notes over the next twelve months they also plan to complete the changes to the zoning by-law. He adds having the public give input during the hearing process engages residents and makes for healthy conversation.