United Way Stands At 89% Of 2016 Goal With just today and tomorrow left for the 2016 Portage Plains United Way campaign to reach its goal of $247,500, a couple of donations today brought them a little closer. Executive director Mandy…

Another Busy Year For Interlake-Eastern RHA Two major capital projects were underway for the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority during 2016. CEO Ron Van Denakker says they made lots of progress with the construction of the new Selkirk…

Keep The Shovel Handy Brace yourself for another significant snowfall. A snowfall warning's in effect, and Environment Canada says we can expect about 10 cm today in southern Manitoba. It's the Alberta Clipper we told you…

Southern Health Completes 5-Year Strategic Plan Southern Health-Santé Sud saw a lot of accomplishments made in 2016. CEO Kathy McPhail says their strategic plan was one of them. "Some of the things that we were really proud to achieve was the…

MP Sees 2016 As A Year Of Broken Promises The Member of Parliament for Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman says 2016 was a year of broken promises by the Trudeau government. James Bezan notes under Justin Trudeau we've seen very low growth with the…

More Snow on its Way to Portage Area It seems Mother Nature has plans to keep snow shovels busy in the Portage la Prairie region. Just days after getting hit with a blizzard, another storm system will make its way into southern Manitoba…

No Increase In Fire Activity In 2016 Activity for the Portage Fire Department in 2016 didn't raise any alarms, Fire Chief Phil Carpenter says. The number total number of calls was similar to 2015, but there was an increase in one area.…

Lots Happening In Bifrost-Riverton It's been a hectic year for the Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton. That's from Reeve Harold Foster who outlines some of the issues that filled their plates. "First of all we dealt with amalgamation…

Second Round Of Snow Clearing To Begin Shortly Portage la Prairie roads are a lot more manageable now that ploughs have made their first rounds throughout the city. "Snow removal has been going quite well," says Manager of Public Works Brian…

Holiday Recycling Volumes Rise It's busy at Portage and District Recycling right now, as holiday-related material starts to flow in. A spokesperson tell us volumes have increased since Sunday, and they expect that to continue for…

Typical Wait Times For Portage Hospital The Portage District General Hospital was able to keep wait times over the holiday weekend at typical levels despite the challenges it faced with the blizzard. Director of health services Noreen…

Exchange Student Experiences White Christmas After having experienced two blizzards in Portage la Prairie, Brazilian exchange student Victor Pinto Matias realizes snow comes in different forms. Matias shares his reactions. "Am I getting out of…

Difficult Year In Grahamdale The RM of Grahamdale had a bit of a tough year. So says Reeve Clifford Halaburda, who notes all the rain and bad weather through the summer and fall affected the municipality's roads as well as the…

Progress For RM Of Armstrong The RM of Armstrong made progress on several projects during 2016. Reeve Jack Cruise says they've been doing small drain clean-outs this year and also finished construction on a half mile of new…