Active Day For Firefighters

Portage la Prairie firefighters were kept busy yesterday, with a couple of fires.

The first was just before 11 am, when a field and marsh fire was reported in the St. Ambroise area. Eight firefighters and three trucks responded, and it took until about 7:30 in the evening to extinguish the blaze.

Around 4 in the afternoon, a call came in about a fire in a farm yard. It was about three miles north of Portage, near the junction of Road 39 West, and Road 68 North.

Residents of the farm came out of their barn to find the fire in progress. Some implement tires and bales were burned, but no one was injured.

The cause is unknown.