Campgrounds Anticipate Good Weekend

The first camping long weekend of the year has arrived, and campgrounds around Portage la Prairie are prepared and excited to start the new season.

Miller's Campground's Paresh Ghedia says part of the excitement's because of the weather.

"We haven't much rain, and we're geared up, we are all ready for the long weekend. People are a little bit anxious to get out out, and do some outdoor fun."

Marlene Oftadal from Ofty's Riverside Campground tells us it'll be a relaxed atmosphere this weekend.

"May long weekends are pretty quiet out here. Let people relax, and enjoy the weekend, and no scheduled activities for the May long weekend."

Ofty's Riverside Campground (courtesy Marlene Oftadal)

Sportsman's Corner's Len Johnson adds not having to deal with water issues is significant.

"It's been a battle since the 2011 flood for sure, but every year we've brought our campground up quite a way, and we've built a dike along the river, and keep the water out most of the time, now."

Sportsman's Corner (courtesy Len Johnson)

Creekside Campgrounds' Don Braaksma's ready for the long weekend.

"We've been working in the park, cleaning it all up, and made some improvements, and it's looking really great, so we're pretty upbeat for what we think is going to happen. We're looking for a good season."

All four tell us they still have a few openings available.