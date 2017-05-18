Chance 2 Grow Fundraiser Wraps up

Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba distributed the flowers for this year's Chance 2 Grow fundraiser. Foundation administrator Nancy funk explains:

Oh Canada! petunias"Today was our pick up and delivery day for our Chance 2 Grow plant sale," says Nancy Funk, foundation administrator. "It was our fifth year this year, and we did the Oh Canada! petunia that was once again supplied to us from Vanstone Nurseries who have been a supporter right from day one. We sold almost 5,500 flowers. It'll be a huge boost for our Chance 2 Grow program."

The program provides funds for children in economically challenged backgrounds so they can participate in extracurricular activities including sports and music.

Funk adds it'd be great to see the red and white petunias all over the community in honour of Canada's 150th, and she extends a huge thank you to her plant ladies committee who've been a tremendous help right from day one.

People picking up their flowers at Family Resource Centre parking lot