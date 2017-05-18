Coldwell Budget Delayed

While a good number of municipal budgets have been passed by now, the RM of Coldwell's 2017 budget is still in progress.

Reeve Brian Sigfusson says they're a little behind where they'd like to be, so it hasn't had first reading by Council.

"We've been playing with this, with the (Lundar) arena, and other things," he says, "So we're getting down to brass tacks by the end of this week. We've looked at it a little bit, but we want to look at it a lot better. Different things come up, so we want to make sure we're in the ball park."

The deadline for submission to the province is the end of this month, but Sigfusson stresses they've been give an extension until about mid-June. He's relieved Council has time to work on it.

"There's two three items we'll have to change, but that's the way it is -- you don't know, exactly," he says, "We just want to make sure we put out a decent product for the taxpayer, for the money, and try to do the best we can".