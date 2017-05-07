Crosswalks Coming To the Crescent

Red River College's award-winning Bachelor of Nursing program and its state-of-the-art equipment is coming to Portage la Prairie, permanently. While local students relocated or commuted to Winnipeg…
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen wants to develop a better mental health and addictions strategy for the province. He explains a high percentage of people who deal with mental health issues also…
The results are in. The Portage la Prairie Fire Department's annual bike sale once again took in plenty of funds for the firefighters burn fund. Director of public safety and chief Phil Carpenter…
Portage la Prairie firefighters were kept busy yesterday, with a couple of fires. The first was just before 11 am, when a field and marsh fire was reported in the St. Ambroise area. Eight…
As the Celebration of the Arts Gala approaches art lovers in Portage la Prairie, you can get a preview of what's up for auction right now. Marketing and events coordinator Lee Beaton says they…
Recreation Opportunities for Kids in Portage la Prairie wrestles every day with providing programs for kids on a tight budget, but next month, some professional wrestlers will tag team with them.…
This is Kindness Week in Manitoba, and the Portage Plains United Way plans to do its part, along with their counterparts in the rest of the province, and the country. Executive Director Mandy Dubois…
The Annual MS Walk in Portage la Prairie took place Sunday afternoon. Interim Manager of Development for the Westman Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada Colleen Hennan says Portage…
A new mental health education curriculum will be piloted in schools across our area, beginning this month. Jordan Friesen, Executive Director with the Canadian Mental Health Association Central…
Sunset Palliative Care and Recreational Opportunities for Kids held a fundraising garage sale yesterday at the BDO Centre. ROK Recreation Supervisor Lynne Parker says they had a good turnout, noting…
Portage Collegiate Institute's hockey academy was highlighted at a recent Portage la Prairie School Board meeting. The course is available for all PCI students and runs throughout the school year,…
Now that the warmer weather is here, it's important to remember that there'll be more pedestrian and bicycle traffic on our streets. Portage City Councillor Melissa Draycott says there will be some…
The Portage Fire Department held their 37th annual bike auction yesterday. Fire Chief Phil Carpenter comments on the turnout. "It's been okay, it's probably not one of our bigger crowds we've had,…
The Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority's Regional Recovery Champions Committee's looking back at a positive first year. "The group contains approximately 10 people," says Jill…
The Portage District General Hospital Foundation has a new board chair. Dale Lyle says he's stepping into some fairly big shoes, noting Jim Knight was part of the board ever since the Foundation's…