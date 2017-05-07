Crosswalks Coming To the Crescent

Now that the warmer weather is here, it's important to remember that there'll be more pedestrian and bicycle traffic on our streets. Portage City Councillor Melissa Draycott says there will be some changes coming this year with new crosswalks along Crescent Road. She notes Council decided not to go with the bulb-outs they set up last summer but to instead put crosswalks in place where the walking path on one side of the street meets up with the sidewalk on the other side.

Draycott reminds you those locations are actually crosswalks right now, but they're going to mark them so they're all easier to identify. She adds it's important to keep that in mind if you see somebody standing on the sidewalk or the walking path, trying to get over to the other side. Draycott says there's always more foot traffic and bicycle traffic this time of year, so it's a good idea to be very mindful of your surroundings and keep a close eye out for children and others who are attempting to cross the street.