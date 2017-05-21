Free Community BBQ This Friday A community BBQ is slated for this Friday, May 26th, at the Highway Pentecostal Church on Saskatchewan Avenue. Ron Eldridge, director and founder of "Devoted To You" Ministries, says this event is…

Colourful Ramps Improve Accessibility in Carman's Downtown About a dozen businesses in downtown Carman have improved accessibility thanks to Winkler manufacturer, S.W.M.. The colourful ramps were installed Thursday morning by S.W.M. staff The company…

Baker Colony Preparing To Link To Fibre Optic Network A Hutterite colony in the municipality of North Norfolk will soon be linked to a fibre optic network. Mayor Neil Christoffersen says folks from the Baker colony asked council at their last meeting to…

Deadline Approaching For Road and Bridge Program Applications The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone council is submitting a grant application for the province's Municipal Road and Bridge program. Mayor David Single says they'll be doing some work on four…

Portage Fire Department Responds to Fires The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire on 8th Street NW at 7:15 yesterday evening. 15 firefighters from the Portage Fire Department were on scene and additional aid was called in from Elie.…

STARS Reports On "Typical" Month, Getting Set To Open Doors To Public The month of April was a typical month in terms of flights for STARS Air Ambulance. Communication Lead, Cam Heke said they flew 51 missions, most of them in the southern part of the province. Heke…

RM of St Laurent Adopts 2017 Budget The RM of St Laurent has adopted their financial plan for 2017. Reeve Cheryl Smith says they can now go ahead with some of the projects planned for this year. She shares one of the budget highlights.…

Local Producers Ponder Possible Pea Production In the wake of Roquette's recent announcement that the company plans to build the world's largest pea processing plant in Portage la Prairie, farmers in the region may be considering devoting some of…

Rising Lake Levels Threaten RM of Bifrost-Riverton The Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton being threatened by high water levels on Lake Winnipeg. That's according to Reeve Harold Foster, who says the water levels are getting higher and things are going…

Assisted Dying Legislation Tabled in Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen has introduced legislation on assisted dying. Goertzen says Bill 34 protects health providers who choose not to participate in assisted dying. "The bill is intended to…

Austin to Celebrate Canada 150 with Homecoming Weekend Austin's planning for somewhat of a homecoming for the Canada 150 weekend. "One of the things that the Austin Community Club is going to be holding in conjunction with the chamber of commerce is a…

Road Trip Season has Begun With May Long weekend upon us, plenty of people will be going to the cottage or heading out on a road trip. CAA Manitoba Public Media Relations Specialist Erika Miller CAA Manitoba Public Media…

Westlake-Gladstone Narrowing Down Plumas Sewer Problem The community of Plumas has been struggling to resolve a sewer problem. The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone is making efforts to nail it down. "We had our water and sewer guy into the meeting and…

Youth Homelessness Discussed In Portage Youth homelessness in Portage la Prairie was the topic of a forum held by Canadian Mental Health Centre Region Friday at Stride Place. "I was thrilled to have the representation we had here today…