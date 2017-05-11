Portage's First Family Fun & Wellness Fair

This Saturday in Portage la Prairie's the day for our first-ever Family Fun and Wellness Fair. It's taking place in the Heritage Square parking lot behind Shoppers Drug Mart from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30. It's hosted by Shoppers Drug Mart in Portage, the Portage Community Revitalization Corporation, and Accu-Chek.

"We came up with the idea about six or eight months ago," says Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacist owner Glen Pauch. "I just tossed out the idea to Stefanie (McKim of Portage Community Revitalization Corporation) and rolled with it from there. I'm really excited. There are a lot of different people involved now, and a lot of different vendors. So, it's a good opportunity for people to get out and learn a little bit about their health."

Pauch says they wanted to do something in the city that tied health together with some fun. As a result they got a great response from several people including dieticians, vendors, and reps from Southern Health-Santé Sud. You'll be able to have fun and ask a lot of questions to those representing various services of health.