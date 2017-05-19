May Long May Bring Rain in Portage Area

It's lovely out today, but it looks like the rest of the May Long weekend in the Portage la Prairie area could be a wet one.

Environment Canada meteorologist Natalie Hasell says a large low pressure system is tracking towards northern Ontario, and the effects will be felt in southern Manitoba with mild temperatures and rain.

"The influence of this low pressure system sticks with us the entire weekend," Hasell explains. "We'll have cloudy conditions starting Saturday and then there's a 40 per cent chance of showers right through to Monday."

"We're not talking about constant rain. But it could be wet in a few places," continues Hasell. "There's still a chance (of sunshine), it's not the worst long weekend we've had in southern Manitoba. People still camp in this weather, just be prepared for wet conditions, that's the most important part."

The forecast highs for May Long weekend in the Portage area range between 14C to 17C. Hasell notes temperatures will rise to slightly above seasonal norms around the middle of next week, with daytime highs expected between 21C to 23C.