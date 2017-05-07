"Mile 5" Pilot Program Begins This Month In Central Region

A new mental health education curriculum will be piloted in schools across our area, beginning this month. Jordan Friesen, Executive Director with the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region, says the program is called "Mile 5" and focuses on improving mental health literacy, reducing stigma, and encouraging students to seek help when they need to do so. Friesen notes four school divisions will take part this year with seven more scheduled for next fall---including the Portage la Prairie division.

He says one of the most important components of this program is the use of guest speakers who have their own experience of mental illness and recovery. Friesen adds they share those stories with the students, who then have an opportunity to ask questions as well. He says this kind of contact-based education is the key ingredient in making "Mile 5" so effective. Friesen notes they have a diverse group of speakers from all across the central region and they've all gone through extensive training to tailor their stories to a youth audience in a way which is accessible and positive. He adds they want to highlight for youth the fact that mental illness is something which can be overcome and that recovery should, in fact, be expected.

Friesen says in the past CMHA Central hasn't been able to provide services for students and youth, so they're very excited to offer "Mile 5" to grades seven through eleven. He notes their hope is that by imparting this knowledge to a young audience, ultimately attitudes will change and students will develop good habits for health later on in life.