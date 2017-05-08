PDAC Gala This Week

As the Celebration of the Arts Gala approaches art lovers in Portage la Prairie, you can get a preview of what's up for auction right now. Marketing and events coordinator Lee Beaton says they changed things up a little bit this year.

"A lot of the donations have come in for Celebration of the Arts," says Beaton. "We thought it would really nice... instead of having the artwork up for maybe a week, we decided that we would showcase it for a few weeks in our boardroom gallery."

She notes this gives you a chance to see catch a sample of what you can bid for at the upcoming auction. The pieces will be in the boardroom gallery until they set up in the Glesby Centre on Wednesday. The black-tie event takes place this Thursday.