The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire on 8th Street NW at 7:15 yesterday evening.

15 firefighters from the Portage Fire Department were on scene and additional aid was called in from Elie. Crews were on scene until after midnight.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Last night Portage fire crews were also called out to a grass fire in a dyke north of Grabber Green Road.