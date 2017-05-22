Portage-Lisgar MP Sponsors Blood Donor Clinic Today

Long weekends really come in handy for enjoying life. and before this long weekend's over you can give the gift of life to someone else.

"There's a blood donor clinic that's going to be happening in Portage la Prairie on Monday," says Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen. "I'm very proud to be supporting it. Red Cross has asked different Members of Parliament to adopt these clinics and to encourage people to come out and give the gift of life. I'm really proud to be able to be part of the one that's happening in Portage la Prairie."

She says it takes place at the Canad Inns between 3:00 and 8:00 p.m., just after you return home from the long weekend trip. There'll be signs in Canad Inns to guide you to the clinic. Bergen explains it's easy, and if you've never given blood before, you fill will out a simple questionnaire and undergo a quick screening. She adds they make it a pleasant experience, and you can have coffee and a small refreshment afterward to make sure you're set to go.