Positive Strides at Annual MS Walk

The Annual MS Walk in Portage la Prairie took place Sunday afternoon.

Interim Manager of Development for the Westman Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada Colleen Hennan says Portage has a very active community walk.

"It's one of the larger small community walks in Manitoba. I know that we have over 150 participants. That is quite large for a community walk so we have a lot of support in this community."

Hennan says the number of participants is up from last year, something she attributes to the warm weather.

Gabrielle and Max Chappellaz were walking for Karina.Gabrielle and Max Chappellaz participated in the MS Walk on Sunday, they explain they've participated in the walk before and have fun doing it. They were walking with the group We've Got Nerve, a name inspired by healthy nerves.

Ember Rodgers was one of the volunteers at the MS Walk and explains what brought her out.

"I saw an article on Portage Online that they were short on volunteers so I asked one of my girlfriends to join and she was more than willing, we didn't have any plans. My aunt has MS as well, so it's a great cause to come out for."

Hennan notes a big thank you goes out to everyone who contributed to the event.

"Just a huge thank you to everyone who walked and donated and volunteered and sponsored. It's just been a tremendous outpouring of support. Not only is this a fundraiser, and the funds are important, but it's also a great opportunity to show the people who live with MS in this community how much support they do have."

Hennan says they surpassed their fundraising goal of $23,000. The funds raised will support programs in the province for people living with MS as well as research for a cure.