RCMP Make Arrest in 2007 Portage Murder Case

An arrest has been made in connection with a Portage la Prairie murder cold case.

The RCMP Historical Case Unit arrested a 30-year-old female in MacGregor this morning in connection with the slaying of Charlene Ward, a 46-year-old grandmother who was found dead in her Portage home Nov. 1, 2007.

"We have made that arrest, but we are still asking for anyone who has information they believe could assist in this investigation," said RCMP media relations officer Tara Seel. "Don't assume we know what you know. Give us a call, let us know your information and you just could help us find justice for Charlene."

No charges have been laid. The investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP asks anyone with any further information they believe could assist in the investigation, to contact the RCMP tip line at 204-984-6447 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).