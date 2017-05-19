RCMP Urges Boat, Road Safety Over May Long

With traffic set to ramp up on roadways in the Portage la Prairie area and across the province as people rush to their May Long destinations, the RCMP issues a friendly reminder to be safe.

Portage la Prairie RCMP Const. Sean O'Keefe says police often observe an increased amount of motorists using excessive speed over holiday weekends. He urges drivers to value safety over speed this May Long, and also says to always keep your focus on the road and avoid distracted driving.

"Everyone wants to get to their campsite or cottage that much quicker and they often have their destination in mind and not the actual travelling," Const. O'Keefe said. "We want everyone to keep in mind the roads are for everyone to use. Take your time, keep focused on driving and don't be distracted by other things."

For those who are heading to enjoy lakes or other waterways over May Long, O'Keefe also urges safe practice around water. The RCMP reminds you to never operate a watercraft after consuming alcohol. Motorized water vessel operators can be charged with impaired operation of boat or vessel, much like impaired driving.

O'Keefe advises other safe boating practices including always wearing a personal flotation device, communicating how long you'll be away when taking a longer trip on the water and limiting speed.

"We recognize speed can be fun, but also want to remind people speed does kill. Even on the water," O'Keefe warned. "Operating boats or watercraft in a safe manner is always recommended. Especially try to limit you speed where other boaters or people using the water would be concerned."