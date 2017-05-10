Revitalize Portage! Grants Return

Portage Community Revitalization Corporation (PCRC) is resuming its Revitalize Portage! grant program.

The program was on pause since February 2017, pending a review of the Neighbourhoods Alive development strategy by the Progressive Conservative provincial government. Neighbourhoods Alive is the primary source of funding for Revitalize Portage! grants. PCRC recently received word from the province it would honour the Neighbourhoods Alive commitments.

"That's very exciting news and we're thrilled to be able to work with this new provincial government moving forward," said PCRC acting executive director Victoria Olson.

The Revitalize Portage! grant program allows community groups to apply for up to $5,000 for a wide-range of projects. One-day events are eligible for up to $2,500. Applications from individuals are not considered. The deadline to apply for PCRC's next Revitalize Portage! grant intake is July 1.

"Organizations across the city better take a look at the grant applications and see if they meet the criteria and start working on them," Olson noted.

PCRC's Home Beautification Grant was also halted in February due to provincial government funding freezes. Olson said that program is still not being offered as its funded through Manitoba Housing and that is still under review by the province.

For more information about Revitalize Portage! grants, click here.

