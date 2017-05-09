RM of Cartier Passes 2017 Financial Plan

The RM of Cartier passed its 2017 Financial Plan at a special meeting of council Monday.

Reeve Dale Fossay says councillors signed off on the $4.25-million budget as presented at a public meeting last week. The combined at large/rural mill rate will be set at 10.87. In the LUD of Elie, the combined at large/LUD rate is 9.99. Ratepayers will see a slight increase on tax bills as the Prairie Rose School Division and Red River Valley School Division special levy are both rising about one mill each.

In terms of capital projects in the 2017 budget, Fossay said it's a quiet year in Cartier. "As we have to major infrastructure projects going on which are not related to general taxation," he explained.

Those two projects are Elie Wastewater Lagoon repairs and rural water line expansion to St. Eustache. Both are receiving financial support from the federal and provincial governments, with the feds covering 50 per cent of costs and the province picking up 25 per cent.

