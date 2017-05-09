Second Fish Plant Planned for St. Laurent

The fishing industry's looking good for the RM of St. Laurent. Reeve Cheryl Smith says it's not only because of Community Development First's (CDF) recently-announced plans for a new massive plant.

"There are two groups researching and looking into purchasing land and building a plant (including CDF)," says Smith. "To date, we've heard there is one group that's actually made an offer to purchase land from a local person here. They're currently looking at applying for rezoning, etc."

She explains one of the groups is moving ahead, noting they each knew about the other's plans. The group that's somewhat behind the progress of the other stated they're still moving forward, anyway.

Smith explains when land is available to sell as there is in the RM, vegetable farming that can service the fresh market industry, including lettuce and carrots for restaurants and grocery stores, is one form of spin-off industry that can result when word gets around about the fish plants purchasing land. When certain types of industries come into the region, others follow suit and come up with various ideas.