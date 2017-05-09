Splash Island Expansion Approved

There will soon be more space to get your tan on at Portage la Prairie's outdoor waterpark.

At its meeting Monday night, Portage city council approved a request from Portage Regional Recreation Authority (PRRA) to expand the northwest fence of Splash Island, creating an additional 4,300 square feet of greenspace within the facility.

The Splash Island fence expansion plan. (supplied image)

According to a PRRA report, Splash Island has a capacity of 475 people. However, attendance doesn't often reach capacity throughout the summer and the PRRA report points to minimal greenspace as a deterrent for visitors, as it makes the facility feel quite crowded once attendance approaches 275 users.

"It can be difficult for families to find a space to sit and relax while not in the pool or to store their belongings while swimming," the PRRA report stated. "The crowded feeling makes Splash Island feel much busier than what it actually is and does have a negative effect on people visiting once they see that it 'looks' full."

Community Services Committee chair Brent Froese said the fence expansion will help combat the issue of overcrowding.

"Moving the north fence closer to the road to include an area of trees and grass that would allow for a large deck area for the pool," Coun. Froese said, "that will allow for a fuller utilization of the pool and make it more comfortable for families to come to the pool and have an all-around good experience."

The area appearing left of the current Splash Island fence shown in this photo, will be enclosed in the fence after the expansion is completed. But some trees may have to go. (photo by Matt Hermiz)

The PRRA said in its greenspace expansion request it may look to remove trees that limit the amount of new space available, but intends to plant new ones along the fence line to replace them. Administration's report to council says there are also underground utilities under the north fence line, but the fence can be located to avoid conflict with utilities.