Westlake-Gladstone Narrowing Down Plumas Sewer Problem

×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The community of Plumas has been struggling to resolve a sewer problem. The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone is making efforts to nail it down.

"We had our water and sewer guy into the meeting and he's been checking some things out," says Mayor David Single. "And we're going to be looking at some things to solve the problem possibly a way to flush the line and that kind of thing. But we're not really sure if that will solve the problem."

Single says they visited each household to ensure no one was pumping sump pump water into the system and realized that wasn't the issue. He notes they're thinking the system needs flushing. Valves would be required to flush the system which means more money. Water services in Brandon are being consulted to lay out how they will have to go about it. The low-pressure system's fine during winter, but as soon as the weather warms up and ground water appears, it somehow gets into the system and overloads it perhaps due to sediment. Single adds, they're just unsure of the cause at the moment.

×

Splash Island Waterpark Opening Soon!

Splash Island Waterpark opens for the seasn June 2nd.  For more information and pool schedules, click here!

More Local News

Assisted Dying Legislation Tabled in Manitoba

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen has introduced legislation on assisted dying. Goertzen says Bill 34 protects health providers who choose not to participate in assisted dying. "The bill is intended to…

Road Trip Season has Begun

With May Long weekend upon us, plenty of people will be going to the cottage or heading out on a road trip. CAA Manitoba Public Media Relations Specialist Erika Miller CAA Manitoba Public Media…

Rising Lake Levels Threaten RM of Bifrost-Riverton

The Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton being threatened by high water levels on Lake Winnipeg. That's according to Reeve Harold Foster, who says the water levels are getting higher and things are going…

Westlake-Gladstone Narrowing Down Plumas Sewer Problem

The community of Plumas has been struggling to resolve a sewer problem. The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone is making efforts to nail it down. "We had our water and sewer guy into the meeting and…

Youth Homelessness Discussed In Portage

Youth homelessness in Portage la Prairie was the topic of a forum held by Canadian Mental Health Centre Region Friday at Stride Place. "I was thrilled to have the representation we had here today…

Mayor Proclaims May as MS Awareness Month

The mayor of Portage la Prairie signed a proclamation today to help the Multiple Sclerosis Society's fundraising efforts. "I'm very pleased to sign the proclamation and declare May as MS Awareness…

RCMP Urges Boat, Road Safety Over May Long

With traffic set to ramp up on roadways in the Portage la Prairie area and across the province as people rush to their May Long destinations, the RCMP issues a friendly reminder to be safe. Portage…

May Long May Bring Rain in Portage Area

It's lovely out today, but it looks like the rest of the May Long weekend in the Portage la Prairie area could be a wet one. Environment Canada meteorologist Natalie Hasell says a large low pressure…

Public Art Chair Embraces Role in Portage

Art's a big deal in Portage la Prairie, and Portage's Public Art Committee chair Roberta Christianson is embracing her role with her organization for the promotion of art in our city. "I've been here…

MacGregor Students Witness Mock Disaster

MacGregor Collegiate students saw a scene yesterday that taught quite an impacting lesson about safety on the highways. "In collaboration with our local fire department and Emergency Services…

Portage Co-op Reports Strong 2016 At 88th AGM

The Portage la Prairie Co-op held their 88th Annual General Meeting Thursday at the Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie. "In the financial results it's been another strong year for the Portage…

Campgrounds Anticipate Good Weekend

The first camping long weekend of the year has arrived, and campgrounds around Portage la Prairie are prepared and excited to start the new season. Miller's Campground's Paresh Ghedia says part of…

Coldwell Budget Delayed

While a good number of municipal budgets have been passed by now, the RM of Coldwell's 2017 budget is still in progress. Reeve Brian Sigfusson says they're a little behind where they'd like to be, so…

Chance 2 Grow Fundraiser Wraps up

Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba distributed the flowers for this year's Chance 2 Grow fundraiser. Foundation administrator Nancy funk explains: Oh Canada! petunias"Today was our pick up…

Heritage Group Reports Progress on Old CP Rail Station Repairs

The renovation and re-development of the old Canadian Pacific Railway station in Portage la Prairie is inching closer towards completion. The station has been under renovation and closed to public…

Construction On 5th Avenue East In Portage (Update)

There's construction on 5th Avenue East in between 3rd Street Northeast and Tupper Street and local traffic is a little clogged. The City of Portage is dealing with sewer break repairs and the water…

Armstrong Looks to Tax Incentives to Spur Growth

Building a new house, starting a new business or performing major renovations in the RM of Armstrong now comes with municipal tax breaks. Armstrong council passed a tax incentive by-law at its last…

Westlake-Gladstone Passes 2017 Budget

The Municipality of Westlake-Gladstone has approved its 2017 Financial Plan. Councillors signed off on the $5.5-million total municipal expenditures budget at a meeting Tuesday. It calls for a three…

"Diversifying's the Key" says Bryson's Owner After 40 Years

Diversifying's the key. That's from Bryson's Gift and Convenience owner Tony Bryson, explaining how his family has successfully maintained the business for forty years. Tony Bryson"It's kind of…

RHA Prepared For Cyber Attack

Recent ransomware cyber attacks around the world have many organizations looking at their computer systems' security. That includes Southern Health-Sante Sud. Regional Director of Information and…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Big Show For Small Crowd At Stride Place

CFS Holds Information Night

More Cash For CPCS

Late Blight in Tomatoes a Concern for Potato Growers

Cartier Rural Water Line Work To Begin

RCMP Increases Traffic Enforcement For Road Safety Week

Portage Lisgar MP Speaks for Conservatives in Tribute to Ambrose

Bin Fires Increase In Portage

Lundar Arena Construction Begins

New Principal Picked For Langruth Elementary

Portage Learning and Literacy Centre's Many Services

City Council Mulls Accommodation Levy Request

Portage Talent Heading to Provincial Competition

The Circus is Coming to Town!

RCMP Reports Illegal Off Road Vehicle Use

Manitoba Prepares For Pot Legalization

RM of Armstrong Helps Fund Community Initiatives

Waste Disposal Changes Coming to RM of Victoria

Norfolk-Treherne Alters Fire Prevention By-law

Distracted Driving Up in Manitoba

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Fighting in Flanders: Gas. Mud. Memory. (Exhibition)

19 May 2017 10:00 am - 03 September 2017 5:00 pm

Fort la Reine Museum, Portage la Prairie





Sportsman's Corner Campground Fishing Derby

20 May 2017 9:00 am - 21 May 2017 3:30 pm

Sportsman's Corner Campground Semi-Annual Fishing , Westbourne





P.A.W.S Adoptathon

20 May 2017 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Animal Adoption Centre, Portage la Prairie





Game On!

20 May 2017 10:30 am - 4:00 pm

Portage la Prairie Regional Library, Portage la Prairie





Login