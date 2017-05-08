Wrestling Event Tag Teams With ROK

×

The Shrine Circus Returns to Stride Place

Enjoy the excitement of Shrine Circus, Wednesday, May 17!  Get your tickets today!

Details
Recreation Opportunities for Kids in Portage la Prairie wrestles every day with providing programs for kids on a tight budget, but next month, some professional wrestlers will tag team with them.

Stride Place will host a wrestling event June 10th, organized by Winnipeg promoter Tony Condello. He tells us why he chooses to help organizations like ROK. tony condello may042017Tony Condello

"The kids, these days, they need a lot of help," he says, "In the sense they haven't got the opportunities like we have, maybe, and that's why I aim it at the kids all the time. Here in Portage la Prairie, it's ROK, somewhere else could be for something else, but aim it at the kids. I've got kids of my own, grandchildren, and so forth -- I know what it's all about. That's why I aim it at the kids to do this type of fundraising event."

Condello says ROK became the beneficiary in the early stages of setting up the event.

"I asked questions when I came to Portage la Prairie about a month ago," he says, "And I said what would be the best fundraising event for some organization in Portage, and Ryan Espey told me about ROK,and that's how we closed the deal."

Condello expects a good turnout.

"Usually what I do, as a promoter, I go to different businesses, and ask them to buy tickets for the event," he says, "And I have to say this -- 98% of the people that I've seen, they've bought tickets. So, by the looks of it, it's going to be a sellout, because the advertising's not out yet, and just by word of mouth, and for me meeting different people, we've already sold 1500 tickets, which is great for ROK."

You'll find ticket information here.

