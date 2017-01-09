×

RCMP Searches For Two Individuals

Portage RCMP are requesting the public's help in locating a couple of individuals with warrants out for their arrests. Wanted – Marcel Albert Paul (50 years old) of Portage la Prairie, Manitoba…

Man Killed in Collision with Train near Neepawa

PDRI Continues With Holiday Volumes

Local Artist's First Showing At PDAC

It Happens To Trucks, Too

Local Sports

High School Report - PCI's Varsity Teams In WWAC Basketball

PCI's varsity clubs are on the hardwood tonight for West Winnipeg Athletic Conference Tier 2 Basketball in Winnipeg. The Saints and Trojans visit Churchill High School this evening. The Saints are up…

Islanders' Comeback Cut Short

The Portage Islanders managed to claw one point of out Notre Dame in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action at the PCU Centre. They fell 7-6 in a shootout to extend their losing streak to five…
Caps' Defenders Lead In Win Over Eastman

The Central Plains Capitals bounced back from Saturday's loss with a shootout win over Eastman today in the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League. The Caps dominated their opponents in the first but…

Portage FC Lose Third Game

Portage FC suffered a 2-0 defeat in their first game of the New Year. The boys fell to Valley Gardens' team Lopez this morning in U15 Boys Indoor Rec Soccer action. Coach Ian Currie shares some…

Blizzard Rally to Beat Terriers in Shootout

The Portage Terriers never trailed the OCN Blizzard. But they're still heading home one point shy of a perfect weekend. George King and Eamonn Miller tallied shootout goals, as the OCN Blizzard…
Ag News

Proper Plant Nutrition Is The Key To Higher Yields

Plants need proper nutrition just like we all do to grow and live properly. That's the focus of Dan Owen, the Product Innovation Manager with ATP Nutrition. Owen says making sure plants are well fed…

CN, CP Exceed Maximum Revenue Entitlements

The Canadian Transportation Agency says that both Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway exceeded their Maximum Revenue Entitlements (MRE) for Prairie grain during the 2015-2016 crop…

Wheat Growers Call For Reduction, Refund of Grain Commission User Fees

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association is calling for an immediate reduction on Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) user fees paid by farmers and is asking for a large surplus to be returned to…

Canadian Dollar To Drive Agri-Food Supply Chain In 2017

The Canadian dollar is expected to be one of the key economic drivers for the agri-food supply chain in 2017. J.P. Gervais, Farm Credit Canada’s chief agricultural economist explains. "We believe…
World News

Upcoming Events

Recycle Your Christmas Trees

09 January 2017 12:00 am - 23 January 2017 4:30 pm

Fentanyl and Other Drugs; What Youth and Families Need to Know

09 January 2017 12:00 am - 17 January 2017 6:00 am

The Crocus Room Herman Prior Center





Register now for Oakville Ladies, Open and Men's Curling Bonspiels

10 January 2017 8:00 am

Oakville Curling Rink





Stay 'n Play

11 January 2017 10:30 am - 15 March 2017 12:30 pm

The Portage Friendship Parent/Child Program, Portage la Prairie





Login