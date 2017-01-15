×

City of Portage Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to frequently asked questions regarding City of Portage la Prairie services and programs. Click Here>>

Outdoor Rink Up And Running In Portage; Another On Its Way

People in Portage la Prairie can take the time to enjoy outdoor skating with this week's nice weather. Portage City Councillor Ryan Espey has an update on an outdoor rink that is up and running.…

Viterra Championship Closing In On Portage

Subdivisions Not Uncommon in Municipality of North Norfolk

Prairie Mountains Exhibit At PDAC

City Council Almost Finished 2017 Budget

Local Sports

Busy Night Of High School Sports

There's a lot of high school sports action today around the region today. Both PCI hockey clubs are on the ice tonight. The Trojans visit Pembina for Zone 4 High School Hockey at 7:30, while the PCI…

Terriers Fall at Home to Dauphin

Keaton Leininger scored a hat trick and Duncan McGovern was steady in net, as the Dauphin Kings downed the Portage Terriers 3-1 in Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) action Sunday night at the PCU…
Islanders Slide Extends To Six Games

The Portage Islanders fell 3-2 to the Royals in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action in Winkler. Tanner Waldvogel got them out front in the first period, and they held the one-nothing lead…

JR Terriers' Teams Have Strong Showing At PMHA Tournament

Portage Jr. Terriers' Pee Wee teams had some success this weekend at their home tournament held by Portage Minor Hockey at the PCU Centre. "The 18 team tournament this weekend gave our local Pee Wee…

Female Midget Caps Struggle vs Pembina Valley

The female midget Capitals went 0-for-2 against Pembina Valley this weekend. They lost 5-0 Saturday night and finished the weekend with a 6-2 loss Sunday in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League.…
Ag News

Ag Days Begins Tomorrow

Organizers of the 40th Manitoba Ag Days are expecting to see up to 50,000 people come through the doors of the Keystone Centre this week. Canada's largest indoor farm show runs from Tuesday until…

Big Supply vs Big Demand

Mike Jubinville of Pro Farmer Canada gave the wrap-up presentation on the markets last week at CropSphere in Saskatoon. He says he views the marketplace right now as one of very big supply versus…
Warmer Weather Expected Across The Prairies

It appears we could be in for a dramatic change in the weather. Bruce Burnett is the weather and crop specialist for G3. "Certainly it looks as if we're going to see some above normal temperatures…

Crop Research Benefits From Rail Revenue Overages

The Western Grains Research Foundation (WGRF) is the big winner when the railways make too much money. The non-profit organization will receive about $4.65 million as a result of both CN and CP Rail…
