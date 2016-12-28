×

City of Portage la Prairie Citizens Information

School Funding An Issue For 2017

The Minister of Education and Training anticipates some challenges in the coming year. Portage MLA Ian Wishart says school funding is one of the big issues the province is working on, noting they're…

2 Local Businesses Lend New Hands To United Way

R.M. of Dufferin Dealt With Rain, Taxes and Infrastructure in 2016

Top Newsmakers of 2016

Board Chair Sees Exciting 2017

Terriers Lose Special Team's Battle To Virden

8. That was the number of powerplay goals alone in today's Portage Terriers game, as they fell 7-4 to Viden in MJHL hockey at the PCU a Centre. Things looked great for Portage in the first, with a…

Late Stumble Costs Islanders

A late offensive push helped Morden complete the comeback against Portage in South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League action at the PCU Centre, as the Islanders fell 4-3 in a shootout. Portage was…
City of Portage la Prairie Citizens Information

Portage Terriers Headline 2016's Top Local Sports Newsmakers

There were a lot of incredible sports achievements in and around Portage la Prairie this year. But one stood out above all. The Portage Online News team has selected the Portage Terriers as the Top…

PCI Reflects On Incredible Football Season

Portage Collegiate went the distance this year in the Winnipeg High School Football League's Andy Currie Division. They finished the regular season with only two losses, both at the hands of the…

Free Skate With Islanders Today/Game With Altona Cancelled

The Portage Islanders' game tonight against Altona is cancelled tonight in Portage la Prairie. They were set to host Altona at the PCU Centre. Free Skate At BDO It's a special day for the Islanders…
Hog Producers Struggle With Prices in 2016

2016 was a challenging year for many pork producers in the province. Manitoba Pork Chair George Matheson says the low pork prices made things tough, adding it still was not profitable late in the…

Challenging Year For Manitoba's Cattle Industry

2016 was a challenging year for the cattle industry in Manitoba. Manitoba Beef Producers (MBP) General Manager Brian Lemon says that prices fell for the better part of the year, although they did…

Canola Council President Selected As New Chief Commissioner Of Canadian Grain Commission

Canola Council of Canada President Patti Miller has been chosen to serve as the next chief commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC). Miller's six-year appointment will begin in March.…

Canada's Next Ag Policy Framework Moves Ahead In 2016

Canada's next agricultural policy framework is fast approaching. The current framework, Growing Forward 2, expires in 2018. Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says talks…
Additional Christmas Garbage Collection

28 December 2016 7:00 am - 04 January 2017 4:30 pm

TBA





Travels

28 December 2016 11:00 am - 21 January 2017 5:00 pm

Portage & District Arts Centre, Art Gallery, Portage la Prairie





New Year... New You Promotion!

02 January 2017 8:30 am - 16 January 2017 7:30 pm

PCU Centre, Portage la Prairie





Call for Entry - Deadline Extended

02 January 2017 11:00 am - 31 January 2017 4:00 pm

Portage & District Arts Centre, Portage la Prairie





Login