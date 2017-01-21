Terriers Seek Vengeance Against Swan Valley The Portage Terriers have revenge on their mind as they host Swan Valley tonight in MJHL hockey at the PCU Centre. They lost their last two matches in Swan Valley, and could really use two points…

Islanders Return to Win Column The Portage Islanders are back in the win column after last night's game against the Stonewall Flyers. The Islanders recently suffered seven straight losses in SEMHL action but broke the trend…