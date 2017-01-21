×

City of Portage Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to frequently asked questions regarding City of Portage la Prairie services and programs. Click Here>>

2016 Ends On A High Note For Stars Air Ambulance

Calls to STARS Air Ambulance were down in December from previous months, ending off the year on a high note. STARS responded to 58 calls throughout the province in November, with 22 of them coming…

Snow Removal Procedure In Portage

Changes In Eligibility Requirements Creates Increased Need For New Blood Donors

Outside The Box Improv Begins at the Library

Stolen Property Website Available To The Public

Local Sports

Cancelled Tournament Offers Opportunity For Female Midget Caps

The female midget Central Plains Capitals are on the road for some exhibition action this weekend. The Caps first face the Regina Rebels in Deloraine this afternoon, then finish the weekend with a…

Caps Welcome Eastman At BDO

The Central Plains Capitals are on the ice for Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League action in Portage la Prairie today. They host Eastman at the BDO Centre, in their first of two this weekend. The Caps…
Terriers Seek Vengeance Against Swan Valley

The Portage Terriers have revenge on their mind as they host Swan Valley tonight in MJHL hockey at the PCU Centre. They lost their last two matches in Swan Valley, and could really use two points…

Islanders Return to Win Column

The Portage Islanders are back in the win column after last night's game against the Stonewall Flyers. The Islanders recently suffered seven straight losses in SEMHL action but broke the trend…

Snakebitten Powerplay Costs Islanders; Flyers Visit Friday

Eight powerplay opportunities couldn't get the job done for the Portage Islanders last night, as they fell 6-3 to Carman at the PCU Centre in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League. They won't have…
Ag News

SeedMaster's New Tunable Tower Wins Best New Product At Ag Days

SeedMaster's new Tunable Tower brought home the Best New Product Award this year at Manitoba Ag Days. The tower offers farmers new access to metering and distribution data and a way to respond to it.…

Arnold Innovations of Hamiota Wins Ag Days Inventor's Showcase

Arnold Innovations of Hamiota came out on top at this year's Manitoba Ag Days Inventor's Showcase. The company won for its New Holland Lexion Combine Cylinder Reverser. The product allows for the…

Risk Management Programs To Continue In 2017

Manitoba farmers will continue to benefit from comprehensive coverage provided through AgriInsurance and the Western Livestock Price Insurance Program in the upcoming season. The announcement was…

Manitoba Ag Days Gives Back To Community

Tuesday morning’s Kick Off Breakfast raised $3283.25 for Ag In the Classroom – Manitoba to support youth education. In other news: In the fall of 2015 Manitoba Ag Days announced the “Ag Days Gives…
