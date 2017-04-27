×

City of Portage la Prairie Citizens Information

Information from the City you may need to know for April. Click here to find out more!

 

65 Years Of Fun For Portage Pairs And Squares

The Portage Pairs and Squares celebrated its 65th anniversary Thursday at the Herman Prior Centre in Portage la Prairie. The square and round dancing club is the longest standing in Manitoba and they…

Removing the Stigma Associated with FASD

Oddfellows Help Out CPCS

Cancer Survivors Walk Runway for Fashion Show

Two-Vehicle Collision at Hwy. 5 and Hwy. 1

Local Sports

Trojans Open Lacrosse Season In Winnipeg

The Portage Collegiate Trojans field lacrosse team plays their first game of the Manitoba High School Field Lacrosse League (MHSFLL) today in Winnipeg. PCI's been practicing for a few weeks now in…

Local Player To Be Inducted Into Manitoba Softball Hall Of Fame

A Portage la Prairie softball player will get his call into the Manitoba Softball Hall of Fame at the 2017 induction ceremony next weekend. Ferdi Nelissen, known mostly now for his work as a coach…
City of Portage la Prairie Citizens Information

Information from the City you may need to know for April. Click here to find out more!

 

WCC Preview 2017: Portage Terriers

This year is the fifth edition of the Western Canada Cup tournament and the Portage Terriers are the only team to have gone three years in a row. The Terriers are the biggest underdog story at the…

WCC Preview 2017: Penticton Vees

The final round robin matchup for Portage Terriers at the Western Canada Cup will be against the host Penticton Vees on Thursday May 4th. Despite being guaranteed a spot at the tournament as the host…

PCI Trojans Baseball Game Postponed

**UPDATED** The Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans were scheduled take the field today at Rotary Republic Park for their first game of the Zone 4 High School baseball season. However, Trojans'…
Ag News

Insects Will Soon be a Concern for Farmers

While farmers are now busy preparing for spring seeding, it won't be long before the crops are up and there's insects to worry about. John Gavloski is an entomologist with Manitoba Agriculture. He…

Researchers Looking at Strip Tillage

About a quarter of the agricultural crop land in Manitoba is under zero tillage. That from Marla Rieckman, soil management specialist with Manitoba Agriculture, who notes much of that is in the west…

Trudeau Visits Prairies to Show Support for Farmers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay were in Gray, Saskatchewan Thursday. The two visited an area farm and met with producers and farm leaders to discuss key…

Seeding Schedule Still On Track

We should expect to spring seeding get underway in the coming days. That from Rejean Picard of Manitoba Agriculture, who says farmers should be heading out to the fields as soon as conditions allow.…
Upcoming Events

Prairie Players Spring Production

27 April 2017 7:30 pm - 29 April 2017 9:30 pm

William Glesby Centre, Portage la Prairie





Paint Night at the Arts Centre

28 April 2017 6:30 pm

Portage & District Arts Centre, Classroom, Portage la Prairie





CPR & First Aid Course

29 April 2017 12:00 am

Heartland Multiplex, MacGregor





NEW DATE - Batik Workshop (ages 13 - adult) (all abilities)

29 April 2017 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Portage & District Arts Centre, Classroom, Portage la Prairie





